The Konstantinovka sector saw the highest number of Russian assaults, according to the General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 167 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The highest level of enemy activity was observed in the Kostiantynivka sector, while the intensity of attacks decreased in the Pokrovsk sector.

This is stated in the summary of operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on November 12.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out two airstrikes, using four guided bombs, and carried out 147 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, six of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the Starytsia area and toward the town of Mala Vovcha.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers carried out five attacks near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyegorivka, and Zelena Dolyna, as well as toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched an attack in the Mykolaivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 14 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Toretsk, Sofiivka, and Vilne, as well as toward the settlements of Mykolaipillia and Kucheriiv Yar.

The enemy carried out six attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Vodyanske, Bilytske, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and toward Serhiivka.

In the Hulyaypil sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times. The enemy attempted to advance near Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, and toward the settlement of Rivne.

In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivsk, Orikhiv, and Dnipro sectors, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected, the General Staff noted.

Earlier, the General Staff updated data on Russian military losses for the 24-hour period ending November 12.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces airdropped a ground robot onto the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Russia has lost more than 11,000 foreign mercenaries in the war against Ukraine – Bloomberg

Russia has lost more than 26,000 occupiers since the beginning of November.

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