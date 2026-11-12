A second Russian strike on Yahotyn claimed the lives of two rescue workers

On November 11, in Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, two rescue workers who were on the scene of a fire were killed as a result of a second Russian strike. Two more of their colleagues were injured. Oleksandr Bondarenko had dedicated 25 years to fire and rescue service, while Yuriy Litovchenko had worked as a rescuer for over 30 years.

The victims were the chief of the 24th State Fire and Rescue Unit (DPRCH) of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, Major of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Bondarenko, and the driver of the 28th DPRCH, Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Yuriy Litovchenko.

As noted by Andriy Danik, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bondarenko dedicated 25 years of his life to firefighting and rescue work—his wife, daughter, and son were waiting for him at home. Yuriy Litovchenko devoted more than 30 years to his profession as a rescuer; he is survived by his wife and son.

“These courageous men dedicated decades to rescue service, performing their duties every day and risking their lives for the sake of others. This loss brings unspeakable pain to their families and to our entire team, which has lost its brothers-in-arms,” emphasized the head of the State Emergency Service.

Two other emergency responders—Serhiy Musiaka and Valentin Mykhno—were also injured during the enemy attack. They are currently in the hospital under medical supervision.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv Regional State Emergency Service.

As a reminder, 116 rescue workers have been killed since the start of the war, according to the State Emergency Service.

In the Kyiv region, a farewell was held for a rescuer who died while responding to the aftermath of shelling.

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