Russians attacked energy facilities in the Cherkasy region, causing power outages

On the night of November 12, Russian forces attacked the Cherkasy region with strike drones. The day before, the Air Force had warned of jet drones heading toward the region. Energy infrastructure facilities were hit, causing power outages.

According to the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, several energy facilities in the Uman and Zvenyhorod districts were hit by the enemy attack. As a result of these attacks, some consumers are currently without power.

All necessary emergency and specialized services are on the scene at the impact sites. Energy specialists are already assessing the extent of the damage and working out priority measures to restore power.

This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, Russia attacked an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, leaving part of the district without power.

A Russian strike on the Khmelnytskyi region damaged a facility, and one person was injured.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

Read us on