Only Ukraine has the right to determine the fate of its own territories during negotiations with Russia. NATO articulated this position in its comments on the meetings in Abu Dhabi. NATO also expressed doubts about Moscow’s readiness for constructive dialogue and suggested that the Russian side might once again put forward the same demands it had made back in 2022.

The Alliance is represented at the talks in Abu Dhabi by high-ranking officials, including General Aleksus Grinkevich, Commander of NATO’s Allied Forces in Europe. He is participating in the meetings in his capacity as commander of U.S. European Command to advise American leaders.

Stringer expressed hope that Russia is negotiating in good faith, but noted that there are almost no signs that Putin is backing down from his maximalist demands.

“We’ll see how serious Russia is here. Let’s hope this isn’t just, frankly speaking, a repetition of demands dating back to 2022,” the general said.

According to him, Ukraine’s goals regarding a ceasefire are a top priority for NATO.

When asked about possible pressure on Kyiv to cede parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Stringer emphasized that only Ukraine has the right to determine the fate of its sovereign territory.

“As for the territories, that is entirely a matter for the Ukrainians,” he stated.

The general also praised Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries. Trump had previously called on Kyiv to abandon this strategy, arguing that it drives up energy prices.

However, according to Stringer, allies should give credit to Ukraine for its successes. According to him, Putin had hoped to launch a new security architecture in Europe starting with Ukraine as early as the beginning of 2022, but he was sorely mistaken, and the strikes on Russian fuel are hitting him right where it hurts.

“What Ukraine has been able to achieve through imagination, innovation, and determination is simply incredible, and we must recognize that,” Stringer emphasized.

This was reported with reference to an interview with General John Stringer, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO’s Allied Forces in Europe, given to Euronews.

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