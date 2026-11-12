European countries agree that they should be represented at the negotiating table to end the war, but they have not yet reached an agreement on who exactly will represent their interests.

The issue was discussed on November 12 in Dublin during a meeting of the European Political Community, which was attended by more than 50 leaders.

Among the possible candidates are EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas and European Council President António Costa. The option of having multiple representatives is also being considered.

A final decision may be discussed during the EU summit in Dublin on Friday. At the same time, European leaders remain skeptical about how serious Moscow is about the negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Europe to become a permanent participant in the negotiation process and to select its representative as early as this month.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. President’s Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that European countries should select a single person to represent their position during peace negotiations in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to this, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

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