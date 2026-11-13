Drones Attacked the Samara Oil Transfer Station in Russia: Why This Facility Is Important

On the morning of November 13, drones attacked the Samara Region of Russia. The “Samara” pipeline production and control station—a key hub in the Russian oil transportation system—was hit.

The “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station is located in the village of Prosvet in the Samara Region.

It is a major oil transportation hub used for receiving, storing, and blending crude oil. Crude oil is delivered to the facility via main oil pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia.

At the facility, crude oil with varying sulfur content is blended to produce the Urals export grade.

Urals crude accounts for up to 50% of Russia’s total oil exports. Therefore, the Samara terminal plays a crucial role in shaping Russian oil export flows.

In addition, the facility supplies the Russian armed forces.

Thus, the terminal is a vital link not only in Russia’s oil infrastructure but also in the system for supplying resources for its military needs.

The attack was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

On the night of November 11, Russia suffered a large-scale drone attack that affected dozens of regions across the country. One of the main targets was the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast, where explosions were heard and a fire broke out. There were also reports of fatalities and injuries in other regions.

On the night of November 11, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The report provided no information on the consequences of the attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.



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