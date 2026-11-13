Russian drones cut off power to 33 communities in the Mykolaiv region; homes were damaged

In the Voznesensk District of the Mykolaiv Region, 33 settlements were left completely without power on November 13 as a result of Russian attacks using Shahed strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings were also damaged in Snigurivka. There were no casualties.

According to an official, Russian troops attacked the region with strike drones over the course of two days.

“Yesterday and today, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type strike drones. Energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were targeted. As a result of the attacks, 33 settlements in the Voznesensk district were left completely without power,” the statement reads.

Work is currently underway to restore power to the affected settlements.

In addition to damage to energy infrastructure, the Russian strikes caused destruction in the town of Snigurivka.

A two-story residential building, three private homes, and one non-residential building were damaged there.

According to the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Georgy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 15 people were injured, including two children.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed in a drone attack on the Sumy region on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredyna-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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