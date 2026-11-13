Zelenskyy named the countries where the next peace talks could take place

The next meeting as part of the peace talks aimed at ending the war may take place in the United Arab Emirates or Switzerland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the final venue for the talks will be determined by mutual agreement between both delegations. He emphasized that Ukraine’s primary goal is to secure the swiftest possible return of its citizens from captivity and to move toward a ceasefire.

Who will participate in the new round?

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian side is fully open to dialogue and is awaiting final approval from the working groups.

“It

could be in the Emirates or in Switzerland—you know, it depends on the teams. In other words, we’re open to it,” Zelenskyy said.

He also added that there have been a number of positive developments, but it is too early to disclose all the details.

Overall, the head of state said the following: “People have returned home. That’s the first thing. There will be another meeting. That’s the second thing. God willing, the war will end. That’s the third thing.”

Separately, the president announced that Europe will officially join the upcoming negotiation process. According to him, the presence of European leaders at the negotiating table is of fundamental importance to Ukraine, which has been insisting on this decision for two years.

The head of state told reporters this after meeting with U.S. special representatives in Ireland.



Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Video: After talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

