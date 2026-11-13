Russians attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region; a fire broke out in Dnipro

Since the evening of November 12, Russian troops have been shelling two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery. The attack caused a fire in Dnipro.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked two districts with drones and artillery,” he said.

According to Hanzha, a utility building caught fire in Dnipro as a result of the attack. A private home was also damaged.

In the Nikopol region, the Russians targeted the district center and the Marganetsk community, Ganza reported.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed in a drone attack on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredyna-Budsk community of the Shostka district, said Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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