Russia attacked Odesa; infrastructure was damaged

On the morning of November 9, Russian troops launched an attack on Odesa. The attack damaged a piece of infrastructure.

“The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure was damaged,” he wrote.

According to the head of the Military Administration, the circumstances and details of the Russian attack are currently being investigated.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

On the morning of November 9, 2026, Russian troops again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Fires were reported in the capital as a result of the enemy strike.

Throughout the evening and night of November 9, Russian troops carried out strikes on the northern districts of the Rivne region. As a result of the enemy attack, energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

On the night of Sunday, November 9, Russian forces launched a combined strike using drones and guided aerial bombs on Izium in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in civilian casualties.

On the evening of and overnight into Monday, November 9, Russian forces launched strikes on the Cherkasy region. The attack damaged critical and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of November 9, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used 317 attack drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as “Banderole” guided munitions.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled five settlements in the Kherson city community. As a result of artillery strikes and drone attacks, high-rise and private homes were damaged, and one person was wounded.

On the night of November 9, Russian troops once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions with drones. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and farm structures. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Read us on