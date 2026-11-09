In the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, the Russian administration has issued full heating bills to local residents, even though heat was not supplied to their homes until the end of the month. This situation has outraged residents, as they are forced to pay for a service they were effectively unable to use for most of the month.

The occupiers are demanding full payment for heat they didn’t receive

According to the Regional State Administration, the heating season in Luhansk began late due to problems in the housing and utilities sector that have accumulated over the years of Russian occupation.

Despite this, the occupying authorities charged residents the full monthly heating fee without taking into account the actual duration of service.

Rates Have Skyrocketed in the Occupied Territories

Heating

problems arose amid yet another increase in utility rates in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Starting October 1, the occupying administrations raised rates for electricity and water supply. Specifically, the cost of electricity nearly doubled, while the cost of water rose by 10%.

The occupying authorities attribute the price hikes to the deterioration of utility networks and their intention to gradually align rates with those in neighboring regions of Russia.

As a result, residents of the occupied territories are facing both rate hikes and problems with the provision of utility services.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

In Zhytomyr, 140 buildings were left without centralized heating due to a Russian attack.

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