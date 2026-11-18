A residential building was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian forces on downtown Odesa on November 18. Three civilians were killed, and seven more residents were injured.

Inna Verba, a spokeswoman for the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, specified that three civilians were killed in the Russian strike—two women aged 19 and 40, and a 19-year-old man.

Seven people were injured: four women aged 20 to 54 and three men aged 20 to 39. All of the injured were hospitalized. Medical personnel assess their condition as moderate.

Earlier, the death toll had been gradually rising. Initially, the city’s military administration reported one fatality; later, it was reported that two women had died, and at 11:50 a.m., another man was reported dead.

Marina Averina, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region, said that, according to preliminary data, one of the victims was simply walking down the street when the attack occurred.

“As far as we know, the person was simply walking down the street. Rescuers were making their way through the damaged residential buildings. Three people were trapped in their apartments. We opened the doors and rescued them from there. Other people were simply led out.”

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, windows were shattered in residential buildings, cafes, and stores. A passenger car also caught fire, and several other vehicles were damaged.

Rescue workers inspected the damaged buildings, helped people get out of their apartments, and evacuated residents.

According to Suspilne correspondents, the explosion in the city occurred around 10:07 a.m. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving toward Odesa from the north.

The air raid alert in the city lasted from 10:01 to 10:10.

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This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, on November 17, Russian occupation forces carried out 692 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and another 49 were wounded.

On the evening of November 17, Russian forces launched another drone attack. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 126 enemy UAVs.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, grass caught fire after debris from a UAV fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are reports of injuries.

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