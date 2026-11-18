According to Ukrainian intelligence, the new attack drone can reach speeds of up to 1,000 km/h and will be equipped with a more powerful warhead than previous models. These characteristics bring it closer to cruise missiles and could complicate the work of Ukraine’s air defense forces.

This was reported by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

According to Venislavsky, the aerial attack weapons currently used by Russia—in particular the “Geran-5” and “Geran-6”—no longer resemble the drones used at the start of the war. He described them, in essence, as cruise missiles. This approach, he said, was first demonstrated by Ukraine, and the president referred to it as a “drone-missile.” Currently, Russia, as the MP noted, is maximizing its use of such devices.

Jet-powered “Shaheds” and other jet-powered drones fly at speeds ranging from 500 to 1,000 km/h, just like cruise missiles, he explained. Because of this, it is difficult to counter them even with jet-powered interceptors. If a drone is flying at a speed of about 800 km/h, the interceptor must move at least as fast. Under such conditions, according to Venislavsky, effectively destroying targets through kinetic means is extremely difficult.

He identified air defense systems—that is, missile technologies, as well as “surface-to-air” and “air-to-air” missiles—as the most effective means against jet-powered targets. This could be an aircraft that shoots down jet-powered “Shaheds” with missiles, or a ground-based air defense system.

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At the same time, he noted, interceptors have also yielded good results. They are not yet being used on a large scale because it is a very complex technological challenge. Venislavsky noted that Ukrainian manufacturers are constantly demonstrating new interceptors and testing them. He believes they will significantly improve the rate at which aerial targets are destroyed.

Regarding the “Geran-6,” the lawmaker said that this information comes from Ukrainian intelligence. According to these reports, Russia is currently conducting test flights of this vehicle. It will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,000 km/h and carrying a fairly large warhead.

“We must be prepared for this,” Venislavsky emphasized.

According to him, this underscores the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, developing surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles, and leveraging partners’ capabilities to increase the number of such missiles.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

It was previously known that Russian Geran-5 jet drones can reach speeds of up to 1,000 km/h.

Russian Geran-5 drones were capable of reaching speeds of up to 800 km/h over Ukraine.

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet drones have covered distances of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

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