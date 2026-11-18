On the morning of November 18, a private residential building in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Oblast, caught fire as a result of a Russian attack.

Information about casualties and the extent of the damage is still being verified.

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On the evening of November 17, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. Six people were injured in the attacks, including a 15-year-old boy.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 17, Russian occupation forces carried out 692 strikes on 55 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and another 49 were wounded.

On the evening of November 17, Russian forces launched another drone attack. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 126 enemy UAVs.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, grass caught fire after debris from a UAV fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are reports of injuries.

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