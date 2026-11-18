The damage to the road section of the Crimean Bridge was the result of several factors that, taken together, weakened Russian air defenses on the occupied peninsula.

Crimea’s air defense, weakened by months of attacks, was already operating at the limits of its capacity. At the same time, the defensive perimeter had not been extended out to sea, and Russian forces were further spreading their resources thin to protect the R-280 highway.

To destroy the bridge, Ukraine simply needed to concentrate a significant number of weapons and use them simultaneously, rather than launching isolated attacks at long intervals.

“In essence, this is the ultimate cause that encompassed both of the previous ones. Weakened by months of air defense raids on Crimea—which, at the same time, lacked an offshore defense perimeter and was already operating beyond its capabilities—it further scattered its forces to defend the R-280 highway. All that was needed was to assemble a sufficiently powerful arsenal of weapons and launch them simultaneously, rather than limiting oneself to isolated strikes spaced out over time—which is exactly what Ukraine did,” noted Russian military correspondents.

Currently, the main problem lies not only in the scale of the destruction but also in the difficulty of carrying out repair work amid the constant threat of new attacks.

Even under the most favorable scenario, construction of a new arch could take about a year. At the same time, the question remains of how to safely transport and install the structure if the sea and airspace are under threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Furthermore, even after the arch is restored, the Russian side will have to address the issue of protecting it from further strikes.

“The main question in all of this is how to repair such damage. Building a new arch will take a year at best. But even if it can be done faster, how can such a structure be safely transported and installed when the sea and the sky are controlled by enemy drones? And even if that works out, how can it be protected from another such attack? Therefore, we suspect that the Crimean Bridge is unlikely to be fully operational by the end of the special military operation,” concluded experts from the Russian Federation.

Thus, the Crimean Bridge may remain only partially operational until the end of the war, as repairing the damaged structure and ensuring its continued protection could pose a serious challenge for Russia.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black and Azov Seas is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

The Russian technical community is interested in how the Ukrainian side managed to establish a stable connection in Crimea during the operation on the night of November 17.

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