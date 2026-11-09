In the Huliaipole sector, the number of Russian assaults has tripled

In October, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Huliaipole sector three times as often as in September.

Due to the effective destruction of enemy concentrations, the invaders changed their tactics and began infiltrating Ukrainian rear areas one by one.

They use civilian vehicles to transport personnel. At the same time, isolated occupiers often lose contact with their command and are left without supplies or provisions. Ukrainian defenders either eliminate them or take them prisoner.

The most tense situation is currently near Hirky, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, and Huliaipilske. The Russian army is attempting to use these settlements and the Huliaipole area to amass forces and equipment for a subsequent offensive toward Zaporizhzhia.

Source: 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Forces

As a reminder, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to carry out combat missions on Russian territory. In particular, operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted special operations behind enemy lines, inflicting losses on the enemy and disrupting their logistics routes.

Russian troops continue offensive operations on various sections of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

Over the past 24 hours, as of November 9, there were 140 combat engagements on the front. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

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