Servicemembers of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, in cooperation with other UAV crews, air-dropped a ground-based robotic system onto the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River for the first time to destroy an enemy position.

“The ‘Perun’ UAV airlifted a ground-based kamikaze dronekamikaze drone equipped with a 7-kilogram warhead, which maintained communication after landing and successfully reached a building housing Russian UAV operators,” the Ukrainian Navy reported.

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As the drone advanced, Ukrainian forces additionally struck identified firing positions with FPV drones, after which the operator remotely detonated the explosives directly at the entrance to the occupiers’ shelter. All stages of the successful operation were captured on video; there were no casualties among Ukrainian military personnel.

Source: Ukrainian Navy.

A Ukrainian soldier explained whether it is realistic to deploy ground robots on Moscow

In October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out more than 30,000 logistics and evacuation missions using ground-based robotic systems (GRS) for the first time. A total of 31,398 such missions were recorded over the course of the month.

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