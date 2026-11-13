Spied for Russia via Telegram: A resident of the Cherkasy region has been charged with treason

A 52-year-old resident of the Cherkasy region has been notified that he is suspected of treason committed under martial law. According to the investigation, the man collaborated with a representative of the aggressor country and passed intelligence information to him via the Telegram messaging app.

Law enforcement officials determined that in September and October 2026, the suspect sent information about critical infrastructure sites in Kyiv to a Russian handler. In addition, he tracked the locations and movements of Ukrainian military units and equipment, after which he passed this data on to the representative of the Russian Federation.

At the prosecutor’s request, a court ruling ordered that the suspect be held in pretrial detention. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation and operational support are being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv Oblast.

Note: In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction. This was reported by the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases. The SBU’s Counterintelligence Service detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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