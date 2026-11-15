A Russian drone attacked Bilozerka; two people were injured

On the morning of November 15, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Bilozerka in the Kherson region. Two local residents—a 70-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man—were injured in the attack. Both sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.

According to the Regional Military Administration, two elderly people were injured in the strike. The 70-year-old woman and the 66-year-old man suffered blast injuries as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to the face, torso, and limbs. “A 70-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured in the attack. They sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the face, torso, and limbs,” the Kherson Regional State Administration reported.

After the attack, the victims went to the hospital on their own. Medical personnel are currently providing them with the necessary care. Russian troops continue to attack settlements in the Kherson region, including civilian residents. The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 33 settlements in the Kherson region. Residential neighborhoods came under fire, and two private homes and a car were damaged. There were no fatalities or injuries among civilians.

On November 12, Russian troops have been intensively shelling Kherson with barrel and rocket artillery since early morning and have also been attacking the city with drones. Due to the high intensity of enemy strikes, residents are urged to stay indoors.

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