Russians attacked Chornomorsk—six people were wounded

On the night of November 14–15, Russian troops attacked Chornomorsk in the Odesa region. Six people were injured, and the blast wave damaged an administrative building, vehicles, and nearby residential buildings. A DTEK power facility was also hit, leaving approximately 41,000 customers temporarily without power.

According to rescue workers, six people were injured as a result of the shelling. One of the injured men was trapped inside his apartment due to damage to the building. Rescue workers extracted him and handed him over to medical personnel. A four-story administrative building sustained significant damage. In addition, two cars parked nearby caught fire after the strike.

The blast wave and debris also damaged a gas pipe, as well as the facades and windows of neighboring residential buildings. Rescue workers were on the scene, clearing up the aftermath of the attack and assisting the victims.

The strike on the power facility left 41,000 customers without power

The Odesa Regional Military Administration separately reported damage to the energy infrastructure. According to its data, Russian troops struck a power facility belonging to the company “DTEK Odesa Power Grids.” As a result of the strike, approximately 41,000 customers were temporarily left without power. Utility workers are already working to repair the damaged equipment and restore power to consumers.

Thus, the nighttime attack on Chornomorsk resulted in injuries among local residents, damage to residential and administrative buildings, as well as power outages. The State Emergency Service reported on the consequences of the nighttime attack.

As a result of the enemy strike on the market in Chornomorsk on November 11, the death toll has risen to four. One of the victims died at a medical facility.

The death toll from the Russian strike on a market in central Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, on November 11 has risen to three. This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.





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