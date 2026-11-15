Two fires broke out in the Kirovohrad region following an attack by the Russian Federation

Russian troops attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region. The strike sparked fires at two locations simultaneously. Emergency responders extinguished the fires; according to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian strike targeted an industrial facility. After the attack, fires broke out in two places. “Russian troops attacked an industrial infrastructure facility. The strike caused fires at two locations,” emergency responders reported.

State Emergency Service units were dispatched to the scene. They worked to extinguish the fires and eventually put out all the blazes. According to the agency, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service’s report did not provide further details regarding the damage to the industrial facility. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the consequences of the attack on November 15, 2026.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad Oblast. The strike caused a fire.

Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out drone strikes on transportation infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad region.





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