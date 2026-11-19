On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

According to Synyegubov, the Russian army struck a residential building. Initial reports indicated two casualties, as well as the possible presence of people trapped under the rubble.

“The Russian army struck a residential building in Izyum. At this time, there are preliminary reports of two casualties. People may be trapped under the rubble,” the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As a result of the shelling, one of the building’s entrances was completely destroyed. In addition, a fire broke out in a fifth-floor apartment in the building across the street.

Sinyegubov emphasized that all emergency services are working around the clock at the site of the strike.

The Izyum City Council reported that, according to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the city with a multiple launch rocket system.

“The strike was recorded in the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, one apartment building was destroyed, and several others, along with private homes, were damaged,” the statement said.

According to updated information from the city council, at least 12 people, including four children, were injured as a result of the Russian strike. All the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the site of the shelling, clearing up the aftermath of the attack and checking for possible victims trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and the Izyum City Council.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian troops carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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