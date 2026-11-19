On the night of November 19, the Ukrainian Navy’s “Neptune” coastal missile systems launched a missile strike on the Crimean Bridge. The attack damaged the railroad tracks, and traffic across the bridge has been suspended.

According to the General Staff, the Crimean Bridge is one of the main land routes through which the Russian army supplies its occupation forces in southern Ukraine with fuel, ammunition, and military equipment.

Russia built this crossing as a symbol of its occupation of the Crimean Peninsula and has for years claimed that the bridge is “unassailable” and “invulnerable.”

The General Staff emphasized that the Kerch crossing is just one link in the logistics chain through which the enemy supplies its troops on the front lines. Ukrainian defense forces are consistently reducing the capabilities of Russian military logistics.

Following previous strikes, damage to the roadbeds of three more road bridges has been confirmed.

Specifically:

November 15 —across the Siverskyi Donets River near Pryshyba in Luhansk Oblast;

November 15 — across the Mius River near Taganrog, Rostov Oblast;

November 14 — across the Mius Estuary near Lakedemonivka in the Rostov region.

The General Staff explained that every bridge put out of commission complicates the supply of Russian troops. This forces the occupiers to organize longer detours, creates traffic jams at crossings, and delays the movement of military convoys.

As a result, ammunition and fuel are arriving late to Russian units awaiting supplies on the front lines.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Thursday, November 19, in the Ukrainian Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, traffic across the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted following an attack.

Following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge in Sevastopol, a rush developed at gas stations. Due to increased demand, restrictions on gasoline sales have already been imposed there.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridges Russia uses to supply resources to occupied Crimea.

Video: The Crimean Bridge partially collapsed after a missile strike.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River and damaged three Russian aircraft.

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