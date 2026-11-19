In the Podilsky district of the capital, a strike on a three-story office building was reported on the afternoon of November 19. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, emergency services are heading to the scene.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv at 11:34 a.m. due to the threat of a drone attack. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat to the capital and several regions.

A yellow alert level was declared in the city. The all-clear was given at 11:52 a.m., meaning the air raid alert in Kyiv lasted 18 minutes.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that an office building had been hit. No information has yet been provided regarding possible casualties or the consequences of the strike.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

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