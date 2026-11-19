Russian troops attacked a farm in the Chernihiv region overnight using a “Geran”-type drone. The strike set fire to a grain silo where the corn harvest was stored.

“Last night, the Russians attacked a farm in the Ponornytsia community with a ‘Geran.’ A grain silo containing the corn harvest caught fire,” his statement reads.

In addition, the previous day, Russian forces attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, using five “Gerbera”-type drones.

As a result of the strike, one residential building was completely destroyed, and two other homes and a car were damaged.

The invaders also attacked one of the energy facilities in the Chernihiv region.

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, residential buildings were damaged in the villages of the Lyubetsk and Kiptiv communities as a result of strikes by Russian drones.

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours on November 18, Russian troops struck eight settlements in the Kharkiv region. Twenty-three people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian troops attacked the Vyshhorod and Fastiv districts of the Kyiv region with strike drones. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Read us on