According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian troops. New data on enemy casualties was released as of November 24, 2026.

As of November 24, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,641,489 (+1,848) individuals;

tanks – 12,493 (+1);

armored combat vehicles – 25,952 (+11);

artillery systems – 52,786 (+55);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,301 (+3);

air defense systems – 1,769 (+1);

aircraft – 452;

helicopters – 356;

ground-based robotic systems – 3,217 (+4);

operational-tactical UAVs – 619,416 (+1,154);

cruise missiles – 5,278;

ships/boats – 36 (+1);

submarines – 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 179,084 (+371);

specialized equipment – 4,932.

Source: General Staff

123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat clashes occurred on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting taking place in two sectors.

Over the past day, on November 21, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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