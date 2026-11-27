The Unified Registry of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances contains information on more than 117,000 people. This was reported by Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, made this announcement while answering a question about the number of citizens currently listed in the Registry.

“As of today, there are more than 117,000 people missing under special circumstances. This figure includes military personnel, civilians, children, and foreign citizens who were legally residing in Ukraine. The search for them is currently ongoing,” he said.

Dobroserdov explained that releasing detailed statistics on the number of people missing under special circumstances—broken down by military personnel, civilians, and children—is a sensitive issue given the security situation.

The Commissioner noted that the enemy could use this data—especially when viewed over time—to analyze the consequences of combat operations, assess losses among Defense Forces personnel, evaluate the situation on specific sections of the front, and gauge the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories.

“Therefore, for reasons of national security, we do not disclose the exact number of people in these categories,” he stated in a comment to Ukrinform.

Relatives of those missing in action will be able to receive assistance from the state: details.

Twenty Americans have gone missing in action in the war for Ukraine, according to CNN.

Read us on