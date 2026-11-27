In 2026, Ukraine plans to produce about 8–9 million FPV drones. The large number of drones has significantly changed the nature of Russian assaults on the front lines and is helping the Ukrainian military control the line of contact.

According to the defender, Russian occupiers are using infantry assaults to seize Ukrainian territories. However, the size of the assault groups has decreased significantly: while at the start of the full-scale war they could number in the dozens, they now often consist of only a few people.

Firsov explained that the movements of enemy forces can be tracked using screens at the command posts of brigade commanders and military units. To do this, they use reconnaissance drones and strike FPV drones, whose main advantage is speed.

The military official also recalled remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back in 2023 and noted that by 2026, production of FPV drones could reach nine million units. This figure refers only to FPV drones, excluding bomber and interceptor drones, of which even more are being manufactured.

According to Firsov, this number of drones currently works in Ukraine’s favor, as it allows the country to monitor the situation along the front lines and deter the advance of Russian troops.

Ukraine’s cooperation with the United States in the field of drone production continues to develop. In particular, the Pentagon has placed an additional order for 1,320 F10 strike FPV drones from the Ukrainian company F-Drones.

The contract was signed as part of the U.S. Drone Dominance program, which aims to provide the military with modern and affordable drone systems.

In addition, on July 1, 2026, Ukraine’s State Export Control Service issued its first-ever export license for finished combat drones destined for the U.S. Army. This decision marked an important step for the development of Ukraine’s defense industry and for domestic companies’ entry into the international arms market.

Yegor Firsov, a former member of parliament and current servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this in an interview.

In the first eight months of 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense certified and approved the procurement of 1,526 new models of weapons and military equipment. Nearly 91% of them were manufactured by Ukrainian companies, including various types of unmanned systems.

Recently, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense certified the TAF Kolibri-i10 high-speed interceptor drone from the Ukrainian company TAF Industries. The drone is designed to destroy Russian reconnaissance and strike drones, including the “Molniya,” “Orlan,” and “Zala.”

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