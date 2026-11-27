The Ukrainian ground-based robotic system Droid TW-7.62 destroyed a Russian FPV drone using its mounted machine gun. This unusual encounter between a ground-based and an aerial drone was captured on video and posted online.

According to the authors of the post, the Ukrainian robot used an automatic tracking system to engage the aerial target. As a result, the Russian FPV drone was shot down while still in the air.

Thus, the Droid TW-7.62 ground-based robotic system, equipped with a machine gun combat module, demonstrated its ability to counter enemy attack drones.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/original-72.mp4

A video of the incident has been posted online.

As a reminder, a dog named Lola became an indispensable partner to the crew of the ground-based robotic system (GRS) of the “Gart” border brigade. The dog accompanied the soldiers on missions, traveled dozens of kilometers alongside the robot, and after being seriously wounded in an attack by a Russian FPV drone, she was evacuated using that very same system.

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