On November 27, two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv.

Initial reports indicated that a 40-year-old man had sustained chest injuries and was hospitalized.

Later, the number of casualties rose to two. The man is in intensive care, and doctors diagnosed the woman with acoustic trauma.

Earlier, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported that Russian troops had again attacked the city with drones. According to him, three explosions were heard in Chernihiv.