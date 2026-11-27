On the night of November 27, Russian troops attacked railway and energy infrastructure, businesses, and residential buildings in nine regions of Ukraine. One person was killed and at least six others were injured as a result of the shelling, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

“Last night, Russia struck railways, energy facilities, civilian enterprises, and residential buildings in nine regions. One person was killed, and at least six were injured,” the head of government wrote.

Specifically, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces struck railway stations in Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske, as well as two coal mines. Diesel locomotives were damaged.

In the Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions, the enemy attacked power substations, including those that supply the railway. In Zaporizhzhia, the Kyiv region, and the Mykolaiv region, industrial and warehouse facilities were targeted.

In Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, a drone attack caused a fire in an apartment building, injuring five people. In Odesa Oblast, a private home was damaged, and in Sumy Oblast, a dormitory and a residential building were damaged.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported this on Telegram.

The Russians attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region; there is one fatality and several injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of casualties from the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, rose to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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