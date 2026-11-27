On November 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) set an all-time daily record for the number of enemy personnel neutralized. In a single day, Ukrainian forces struck 845 Russian occupiers, 221 of whom were killed. In total, UAS units struck 2,431 targets.

According to the data provided, among the targets struck were:

845 enemy personnel, of whom 221 were killed;

67 drone launch sites;

23 electronic warfare systems and radar stations;

158 vehicles, specialized equipment, and engineering vehicles;

1 tank and 2 armored combat vehicles;

2 artillery systems and 1 mortar;

24 warehouses;

695 shelters and dugouts;

320 enemy drones of the “copter,” “wing,” “Shahed,” and “Gerbera” types.

How many targets have been struck since the beginning of November

Between November 1 and 26, units of the SBS Group struck a total of 53,248 enemy targets.

Of these, 16,678 were Russian military personnel.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces’ Telegram channel.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces set a new daily record for striking the occupiers.

On November 22, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released updated statistics on enemy losses.