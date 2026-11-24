On the night of November 24, the Russian army attacked Vinnytsia, causing a fire to break out. This was reported by Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

“An explosion was heard in Vinnytsia during the air raid alert. According to preliminary information, the fire broke out after an enemy drone was shot down,” the statement said.

According to authorities, rescue workers are on the scene. Details regarding the consequences are being clarified.

Morgunov later clarified that there were no casualties.

In the Vinnytsia region, a business and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack by Russia.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

Russian troops also carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of a child.

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