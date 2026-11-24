On the night of November 24, Russian troops launched drone attacks on three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Pavlohrad, two men, aged 29 and 36, were injured as a result of the attack.

“A fire broke out in Pavlohrad. Two men, aged 29 and 36, were injured. They are receiving outpatient treatment,” said the head of the regional military administration.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, Russian forces attacked the Pavlohrad, Samariv, and Nikopol districts with drones.

In the Pishchanska community of the Samarivsky district, storage facilities were damaged as a result of the strike.

In the Nikopol region, Nikopol and the Marganetsk community came under attack.

This was reported by Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in his morning briefing on November 24.

Following a nighttime Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 24, the number of casualties rose to 32, including four children. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Izyum.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone damaged a popular pizzeria near Khreshchatyk.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are injuries.

Read us on