Reports that Ukrainian troops allegedly breached the Russian border and captured a settlement in the Kursk region are untrue. This was stated on November 23 by the 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In recent days, social media—and subsequently the mainstream media—have been circulating headlines such as ‘The Ukrainian Armed Forces have breached the Russian border and taken control of a settlement in the Kursk region.’ At the same time, they cite a publication by the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW). However, the ISW itself states in its report that this data does not indicate a resumption of Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region,” the statement reads.

Military officials noted that fighting along the border in the Sumy region continues daily. According to them, information about an improvement in the tactical situation in one section of the front was misinterpreted. At the same time, they emphasized that this does not indicate an operation or an offensive in the area of responsibility of the 8th Airborne Corps in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna direction.

“We do not comment on troop movements. Any comment, whether confirming or denying, could provide the enemy with information that it will use against our soldiers. If the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting an operation, it will be reported at the time and to the extent necessary to ensure the safety of personnel and the success of the mission. A sensational ‘victory’ reported by an anonymous channel is just as harmful as an accusation of ‘treason.’ It creates unwarranted expectations that lead to disappointment. We have enough real results on the battlefield to avoid fabricating operations that do not exist,” the statement adds.

The General Staff has updated Russia’s casualty figures: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,848 invaders over the past 24 hours.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

There were 149 combat clashes on the front lines over the past day, with the fiercest fighting occurring in two sectors.

Over the past day, on November 21, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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