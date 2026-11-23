On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse “Vatra,” located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

"I’m open with all of you about everything: my successes, my achievements, and the tough times, too. Today is one of those moments—the shelling of Vatra. Our restaurant is in the center of Kyiv. I thank God that no one was there,” wrote Olena Borisova, owner and CEO of GastroFamily—the company that owns the “Vatra” restaurant—in her Instagram Stories.

The Vatra restaurant on Architect Gorodetsky Street opened in May 2017.

On Monday, November 23, at 9:53 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones, as warned by the Ukrainian Air Force. This was the fifth air raid alert in the capital within 24 hours, during which a yellow alert level was declared in the city.

In Kyiv, the number of casualties from a series of attacks by Russian strike drones on Monday, November 23, rose to six. The central districts of the capital—Podil and Pechersk—were the epicenters of the strikes, and the effects of the enemy attacks were also recorded in the Sviatoshyn and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.