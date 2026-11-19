Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian troops carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

“On October 18, police recorded 1,733 enemy strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region. Eight settlements came under fire,” the report states.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, the village of Yasnogorka, as well as the villages of Zaparo-Mariivka, Zelenе, Zoloti Prudy, Mykhailivka, Ocheretine, and Stepanivka.

Kramatorsk sustained the most damage as a result of the airstrike. Russian troops used a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb, damaging an educational institution and six apartment buildings.

In Ocheretine, an infrastructure facility was damaged after being struck by a KAB-250 aerial bomb.

In Mykhailivka, 20 private homes were destroyed. One residential building each was damaged in Zaporo-Mar’ivka, Zoloti Prudy, and Stepanivka.

Information about the consequences of the shelling and the destruction in the region’s settlements was received by the Donetsk Regional Police.

The Donetsk Regional Police reported this on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia, on the morning of Thursday, November 19, a high-voltage overhead power line was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. 7,500 consumers—city residents and businesses—were left without electricity. However, power company workers managed to restore power within an hour.

In the Podilskyi district of the capital, a strike on a three-story office building was recorded on the afternoon of November 19. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, emergency services are heading to the scene.

Russia attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region. As a reminder,

Four people were injured

in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

The Russians attacked a farm in the Chernihiv region, causing a grain silo to catch fire.

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