Over the course of several days, Russian forces used such drones in various areas. This was reported by radio technology expert Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov.

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President, shared this information on Facebook.

“A year ago, we recorded the first attempts to use fiber-optic cables on ‘Molniya’ drones, but this practice did not become widespread,” he noted.

undefined

According to Beskrestnov, such drones have been spotted on various fronts over the past few days. They fly at an altitude of about 50 meters, and their range extends up to 30 km into Ukrainian territory.

“The danger posed by such UAVs lies in the absence of a radio signal for their detection, their low flight altitude (which makes it difficult for radar to track them), their ability to conduct reconnaissance during flight thanks to high-quality imagery, as well as the inability of electronic warfare systems to counter the UAVs,” the presidential adviser emphasized.

He also thanked Ukrainian crews for detecting and shooting down such drones.

Russian Shahed drones can attack silently: Flash warned of a new tactic.

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet-powered drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

The U.S. is sharing data with Ukraine on Russian ballistic missile launches — Flash

Read us on