Ukrainian law enforcement officials have charged Russian Colonel Pyotr Popov, who, according to the investigation, issued orders to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian military personnel in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The investigation was conducted by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and investigators from the Main Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The suspect is the commander of the 345th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 104th Guards Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, in the fall of 2024, Pyotr Popov planned the use of grenades containing the hazardous chemical agent CS and issued the corresponding order to his subordinates. The Russian military’s target was Ukrainian border guards in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Carrying out the colonel’s orders, between September 2024 and January 2025, Russian troops dropped at least seven grenades containing the chemical agent on the positions of the 8th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The attacks took place near the settlements of Illinka in the Nikopol District and Mariivka in the Synelnykivsky District of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The use of such weapons of war is prohibited under international law.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies examined physical and digital evidence, determined the origin of the munitions, the circumstances of their use, and the involvement of Russian military personnel.

On November 17, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) published the results of the Ukrainian criminal investigation and distributed them to all states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The OPCW Technical Secretariat confirmed that the procedures for collecting, documenting, and preserving evidence by the Ukrainian side complied with the Organization’s standards.

This served as confirmation that the investigation was conducted properly and was the result of international cooperation.

Currently, the Ukrainian side has documented evidence of the Russian military’s use of chemical weapons and has also reported suspicions against a specific representative of the Russian Federation’s military command for issuing the relevant orders.

“Behind every such order stands a specific individual. And our main task is to prove that person’s guilt in court,” law enforcement officials emphasized.

This was reported by Anton Kovalsky, Acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Earlier, the SBU and the Prosecutor General’s Office formally charged, in absentia, Vice Admiral Arkady Romanov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, who is suspected of organizing a missile strike on a residential high-rise building in Kyiv on July 8, 2024.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

Read us on