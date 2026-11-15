On November 14, there were 171 combat engagements between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders along the front lines. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the highest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times. Intense fighting also continued in the Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out one missile strike and 104 airstrikes. During the airstrikes, the invaders dropped 311 guided bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 6,957 kamikaze drones and fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 1,981 times. Of these, 43 attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Populated areas in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under fire. In the Sumy region, Russian forces shelled Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Zarichchia, Neskuchne, Potapivka, Brusky, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Seredina-Buda, Yastrubshchyna, Budky, Atynske, Chernatske, Studenok, Khliborob, Bezsalivka, Baranivka, Kruzhok, and Partizanske.

In the Chernihiv region, Klyusi, Yanzhulivka, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda came under fire. In addition, Russian aircraft struck Luzhky. In response, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck areas where Russian troops and equipment were concentrated, as well as a drone command post.

The Situation on Various Fronts

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk fronts, Russian forces carried out eight airstrikes and dropped 12 guided bombs. The enemy also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 37 times. Two of these attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks. The Russians attempted to advance near Tykhyi and toward Okhrimivka, Hrafske, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses five times. The attacks took place in the direction of Novoye, Nadiya, Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyaziv, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked three times near Ozerny, Piskunivka, and Kryva Luka. In the Kramatorsk sector, one assault was recorded—the Russians advanced toward Tykhonivka.

Where the fiercest battles took place

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the General Staff recorded ten attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Kostiantynivka, as well as toward Rusyn Yar, Kucherov Yar, Novomykolaivka, and Vilne.

The Pokrovsk sector saw the highest number of assaults over the past 24 hours. There, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Dobropillia, Mirne, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses four times. The attacks took place in the direction of Rizdvyanka and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the Russians did not carry out any assault operations.

Is there a threat of an offensive in the north?

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the Russian army forming offensive groups were detected. Thus, throughout November 14, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian positions in several sectors of the front. The Pokrovsk sector saw the most intense fighting, where the Defense Forces repelled 17 assaults. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On the night of November 15, Russia reported a drone attack on industrial facilities in Tatarstan and the Rostov region. A fire broke out at the “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” petrochemical plant in Nizhnekamsk, and an electrical substation was damaged in Taganrog.

As of November 14, 2026, Russian forces had carried out 61 airstrikes and dropped 188 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 5,230 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,544 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Read us on