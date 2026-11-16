The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with representatives of the Russian insurgent movement “Chernaya Iskra,” attacked two oil depots in the city of Azov in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, which are used to supply fuel to the occupying forces in southern Ukraine.

“Striking these targets weakens the enemy’s logistical capabilities and creates obstacles to supplying fuel to the occupying forces on Ukrainian territory,” the Special Operations Forces press service stated.

The targets included the distribution terminal of “Transit-Express” LLC, which transloads petroleum products from rail to road transport, as well as the “Azovska” oil depot near the port infrastructure, which has a tank farm with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters and a transshipment capacity of up to 60,000 metric tons of fuel per month.

Source: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 16, an attack took place in the city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, where an important oil depot of the occupying forces is located.

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two industrial facilities in Tatarstan and a military-industrial complex plant in the Bryansk region of Russia. Fires broke out at the sites of the struck facilities. Among the targets were one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and a facility that manufactures aircraft, including helicopters.

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast and a drone port near the village of Tsymbulova in the Oryol Oblast.

Read us on