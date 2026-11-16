French military specialists have been working in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026 as part of a secret mission called Volia. They maintain and repair weapons supplied to Kyiv and train Ukrainian commanders, without taking direct part in combat operations, according to the French broadcaster RFI, citing its own sources.

According to the report, France sent a group of military specialists to Ukraine, the activities of which were not officially disclosed. The service members heading out on the mission were ordered to say they were traveling to Poland.

The Volia mission is led by an unnamed general in the French Army. According to RFI’s sources, the contingent has a “light and modular” structure: it consists of small groups carrying out short-term tasks.

The main work of the French military personnel involves the maintenance and repair of weapons that Paris has transferred to Ukraine, as well as the training of Ukrainian service members. Specifically, this includes CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, Mirage 2000 fighter jets, and precision-guided missiles. Maintaining these various types of equipment requires specialized knowledge and experience.

According to one of the publication’s sources, Paris may have viewed this mission as a way to strengthen Kyiv’s trust. Furthermore, the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine provides the French army with valuable experience that can be used for further analysis.

As RFI notes, the French president and the country’s government have not publicly disclosed the existence of the Volia mission. To conceal its activities, they used the official French Gerfaut mission, which has been operating in Poland since 2023 as part of the EU’s military aid program for Ukraine.

The French Gerfaut contingent is stationed at the Węgin garrison in western Poland. Over the past three years, its specialists have trained more than 25,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

France remains one of Ukraine’s key European partners in the military sphere. President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly emphasized the need to support Kyiv, particularly in light of France’s own security.

“What is happening in Ukraine directly concerns all of us. This is about our shared security. Helping Ukraine defend itself means defending France and the French people,” Macron wrote on social media platform X.

The disclosure of information about the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine could spark a political debate within France. One of RFI’s sources noted that the political situation in France differs from that in Canada and the United Kingdom, where support for Ukraine enjoys a broader consensus among political forces.

Under the French Constitution, the government is required to notify Parliament within three days of a decision to deploy troops abroad and to specify the objectives of such a mission.

Cédric Perrin, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense, and the Armed Forces and a member of the right-wing “Republicans” party, emphasized that informing Parliament is a constitutional obligation and a necessary condition for the proper functioning of democracy.

According to him, once troops are deployed abroad, the president must inform Parliament within the established time frame.

Source: RFI

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced a new meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

In Poland, nearly 5,000 troops will take part in the Coalition of the Willing exercises.

Merz announced the time and place of the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

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