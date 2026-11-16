Over 55,000 people were evacuated from the Kramatorsk community over the course of a year

Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 55,600 people have left the Kramatorsk community in Donetsk Oblast, including more than 4,000 children. As of November 10, more than 20,000 civilians remained in the community, including 334 children.

According to an official, at the beginning of 2026, approximately 80,000 civilians lived in the Kramatorsk community, including 4,500 children. Over the course of the year, the population declined significantly due to evacuations.

Specifically, in September alone, about 9,500 residents were evacuated from the community, including 742 children. In October, another approximately 5,300 people left, including 346 children. In total, since the beginning of the year, about 55,600 civilians have been evacuated from the Kramatorsk community, including more than 4,000 minors.

Filashkin also explained why Kramatorsk has not yet been fully evacuated. According to him, in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 679 of August 2, 2022, mandatory evacuation of the population is ongoing throughout the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast.

“According to Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 679 of August 2, 2022, the mandatory evacuation of the population is ongoing throughout the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast. The Kramatorsk community is no exception,” the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized in an interview with Glavkom.

Earlier, Filashkin explained how Kramatorsk and Sloviansk would be provided with heat this winter.

In Kramatorsk, PrivatBank and Oschadbank branches will close starting November 16.

In the Donetsk region, the zone for the mandatory evacuation of children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded.

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