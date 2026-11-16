Russian troops struck Balakliya in the Kharkiv region; one person was killed

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and four others were injured and are receiving medical care.

The attack damaged a post office, one truck, and three passenger cars.

Cleanup efforts are underway at the site.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Kharkiv region, 14 people, including children, were injured over the past day as a result of Russian attacks.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that were caused by evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian forces struck the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region with two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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