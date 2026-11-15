Video: A petrochemical plant is on fire in Tatarstan following a drone attack

On the night of November 14, reports emerged in Russia of drone attacks on industrial facilities in Tatarstan and the Rostov Region. In Nizhnekamsk, a fire broke out at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical plant, and in Taganrog, an electrical substation was damaged.

A massive fire broke out in Tatarstan following the nighttime attack. Videos released by eyewitnesses show flames and thick smoke. After analyzing this footage, the channel’s journalists concluded that it is the “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” plant that is on fire.

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A no-fly zone was declared in Tatarstan prior to the attack. Local authorities did not specify which facilities might have been targeted. At the same time, Nizhnekamsk Mayor Radmir Belyaev stated that air defense systems were operational in the region. “Air defense operations are ongoing,” he wrote.

What is known about the plant in Nizhnekamsk

“Nizhnekamskneftekhim” is one of the largest petrochemical complexes in Europe. The plant is part of the SIBUR holding company and produces synthetic rubbers, plastics, and ethylene. Its products are used in various industries. The industrial zone of Nizhnekamsk is also home to the oil refineries TANECO and TAIF-NK. This area has been the target of drone attacks on multiple occasions.

Currently, Astra’s report mentions a fire on the premises of “Nizhnekamskneftekhim.” The reports do not contain any official information regarding the extent of the damage, possible destruction, or casualties.

A power substation was damaged in Taganrog

The Astra Telegram channel reported on another consequence of the nighttime attack. According to the channel, the 220 kV “Taganrog-10” substation in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, was damaged. As the channel notes, this power facility supplies electricity to the city and the industrial zone. In particular, the “TAGMET” metallurgical plant relies on it for power.

The substation is located on the northern outskirts of Taganrog. According to Astra, a section of railroad runs nearby, where power outages were also reported, and a bridge on Highway R-280 was damaged. The governor of the Rostov Region had previously reported on these issues. Thus, following the nighttime attack, reports indicate a fire at a large petrochemical plant in Tatarstan and damage to an energy facility in Taganrog. Information regarding the extent of the damage requires further clarification. This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck again at one of the most critical nodes of the Russian oil system — the “Samara” linear production and control station near the village of Prosvet in the Samara region. Targets at an airfield in the Lipetsk region were also struck. The General Staff assured that more strikes are coming!

As a reminder, on the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery—is located.

On the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

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