On the night of November 14–15, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv communities. Energy infrastructure and private homes were targeted—a total of four homes were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Russian drones struck civilian targets again. Private homes and energy infrastructure sustained damage. “Overnight, the Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv communities came under attack by enemy drones. This time, the Russians again targeted private homes and energy infrastructure. As a result of the drone strikes, four private homes were damaged,” Bunechko reported.

The regional head also noted that no reports of fatalities or injuries resulting from the attacks had been received. Thus, according to the regional military administration, the nighttime attack damaged at least four private homes and an energy infrastructure facility. Information about the consequences of the strikes was released on November 15, 2026. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the nighttime attack.

Over the past day and overnight, Russian troops attacked six communities in the Zhytomyr region with drones. One person was injured as a result of the shelling. Residential buildings, farm structures, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Starting in the evening of November 10, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region with numerous drones. Energy, transportation, and fuel infrastructure facilities were targeted. The attacks resulted in casualties and significant damage.

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