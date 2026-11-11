On November 11, the Russian Air Force may have suffered three losses at once following a Ukrainian attack. In addition to two combat helicopters, the occupiers likely lost a MiG-31 supersonic fighter jet.

According to preliminary reports, the losses include a MiG-31 supersonic fighter jet, as well as Ka-52 and Mi-8 attack helicopters. Few details about the incident are currently available. It is believed that the helicopters may have been struck by their own Russian air defense systems while repelling a Ukrainian attack on the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.

It is known that the helicopters were lost along with their crews. Based on certain indications, the same fate befell the fighter jet’s pilots.

This is being reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

The General Staff has updated the data on Russian military losses as of November 11.

Since the start of the day, there have been 116 combat engagements on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting near Kostiantynivka, according to the General Staff.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attempting to spread false information among international partners that Ukraine allegedly controls only 10% of the territory of the Donetsk region.

In the Velyka Burlutka sector, Russian troops are attempting to advance in various directions to widen their penetration into Ukrainian defenses.

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