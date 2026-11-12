Russians attacked State Emergency Service rescuers twice in Zaporizhzhia

In Komyshuvas on November 12, on the eighth day of the search operation in Komyshuvas, Russian occupiers struck rescue workers twice.

No personnel were injured, but the attack damaged specialized rescue equipment and a service vehicle.

Despite the shelling, rescue workers are continuing their search operations.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

There may still be 19 people trapped under the rubble in Komyshuvas following the Russian airstrike.

As a reminder, on November 6, rescue workers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians, according to the NYT.

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