Russian drones attacked the Kharkiv region; a postal terminal was damaged in Chuhuiv

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that were caused by Russian drone attacks in the evening and at night. There were no fatalities or injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops attacked four communities in the Kharkiv region with drones.

“In the evening and at night, the Russians attacked four communities in the region with drones. In Chuhuiv, two garage bays caught fire. In Novy Korotych, UAVs struck the postal terminal twice: after the first strike, parts of the building caught fire, and after the second strike, the roof caught fire. All fires were extinguished,” the rescue service reported.

As a result of the strikes on civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv, fires broke out in two garage bays, and in Novy Korotych, the postal terminal was attacked twice. After the strikes, the building’s structural elements and the roof caught fire there.

State Emergency Service units extinguished all the fires.

According to rescue workers, no casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the Russian attacks.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 15 people were injured, including two children.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed in a drone attack on the Sumy region on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredino-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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