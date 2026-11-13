The Russians have carried out more than 50 strikes on the Sumy region; there are fatalities and injuries

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of November 12 to the morning of November 13, Russian troops carried out more than 50 strikes on 25 settlements in 14 territorial communities in Sumy Oblast. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one person was wounded.

In the Seredyna-Budsk community, two men, aged 57 and 47, were killed by a Russian drone strike. In the Sumy community, a 56-year-old man was injured in a drone attack.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. Russian forces used artillery, drones—including FPV drones—and guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attacks, residential buildings, vehicles, facilities, and civilian infrastructure sustained damage and destruction.

Specifically:

In the Sumy community, a vehicle and the road surface were damaged.

In the Popivka community , a multi-family residential building, private homes, non-residential buildings, equipment, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Krolevets community, a café and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community , a private residential building and outbuildings were destroyed. Civilian infrastructure facilities and a car were also damaged.

In the Seredyna-Buda community , private residential buildings were destroyed. Another private residential building, a non-residential building, civilian infrastructure facilities, and a motorcycle were damaged.

In the Shostka community, a non-residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Esman community , a private residential house was destroyed.

In the Zno-Novgorod community, private residential buildings were damaged.

In the Sveska community, a private residential building was damaged.

In the Yampil community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Shalygino community.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 15 people were injured, including two children.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed in a drone attack on the Sumy region on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredino-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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